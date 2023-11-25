Home

Entertainment

Meet Saloni Batra, Actress Who Plays Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Reet in Dark And Violent Animal

Meet Saloni Batra, Actress Who Plays Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Reet in Dark And Violent Animal

Saloni Batra plays Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen sister Reet in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. The dark and violent film tells the tale of a troubled father-son relationship against the backdrop of crime and the underworld.

Meet Saloni Batra, Actress Who Plays Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Reet in Dark And Violent Animal

Animal, an action-crime film directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The ensemble cast of the movie includes, among others, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, and Saloni Batra in addition to Ranbir Kapoor. A toxic father-son relationship is the core of the movie. Ever since the trailer release of the dark and violent action film, Saloni as Ranbir Kapoor’s sister in the movie has grabbed several eyeballs but who is she? Here’s an in-depth look into Saloni Batra’s personal and professional life before the movie’s premiere.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Who is Saloni Batra, Actress Playing Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister?

Saloni Batra works as an actor and has been involved in a number of films. She completed her education at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after being born in New Delhi. Saloni was employed by designer Malini Agarwal at Malaga as a main stylist.

Saloni Batra’s BTS Pictures With Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Saloni Batra dropped a slew of photos with Ranbir Kapoor during her time on Animal movie’s set. The caption on her post read, “Sibling vibes with the one and only #rk !! Thrilled to share some behind-the-scenes moments from @animalthefilm with the charming Ranbir Kapoor🎬 Grateful to be part of this incredible journey as Reet, his on-screen sister. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions! 🌟(sic).”

Saloni Drops Photos With RK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloni Batra (@saloni_batra_)

Saloni Batra’s Movies And TV Shows

In 2013, Saloni starred in her first short film, The Unnamed Crime. After that, she switched to television, making three appearances in the comedy Life Sahi Hai. In the play, her portrayal of Neha was well acclaimed. Saloni debuted in a feature film in 2018 with Ivan Ayer’s drama Soni, after her appearance in the short film Love at First Sight. She portrayed Kalpana, a police officer, in the movie.

Subsequently, Saloni appeared in an episode of Ruskin Bond’s Parchhayee: Ghost Stories after acting in the White Matters series. The actress received more acclaim in 2020 for her performance in the criminal thriller Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. In addition, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Harshvardhan Rane, and Pulkit Samrat appeared in the movie. Her next appearances were in 200: Halla Ho and The Knot.

Inside Saloni Batra’s Social Life

Saloni Batra is quite active on social media with over 40k followers on her Instagram. The actress often shares updates from her personal and professional life. Her Instagram feed is a vibrant blend of her projects’ posters and promotions, along with selfies, candid shots, and BTS videos. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, as well as directors Vasan Bala and Vikramaditya Motwane, follow her on social media.

Saloni Batra’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloni Batra (@saloni_batra_)

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.