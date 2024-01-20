Meet Sana Javed, Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s Second wife

Home

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married actress Sana Javed in a recent ceremony. This comes after rumors regarding his separation from Sania Mirza circulated in the media.

Shoaib Malik ties knot with Sana Javed.

The well-known cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The news of the cricketer’s marriage after Shoaib and Sania Mirza’s separation rumour started making headlines. Now, the cricketer has once again tied the knot and this time is it Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Malik took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a bunch of pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Sharing the pictures on X, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs.” In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional attire. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen hugging each other. The announcement follows days after Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza posted a cryptic message regarding divorce. Ms Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to a son named Izhaan.

Take a look at the pictures here:

– Alhamdullilah ♥️ “And We created you in pairs” وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Who is Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik’s 3rd wife?

Sana Javed is a famous Pakistani actress who appeared on Urdu television. The actress made her debut in 2012 with ‘Shehr-e-Zaat and went on to appear in various serials. She gained acclaim for her portrayal of the main character in the romantic drama ‘Khaani’.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Javed has tied the knot. Back in October 2020, the actress got married to singer Umair Jaswal in an intimate nikah ceremony held at her residence in Karachi. Their marital union sparked widespread discussions, swiftly elevating them to the status of one of Pakistan’s most beloved celebrity couples.

However, the marriage between the duo was short-lived, as they soon faced difficulties. Later, the couple started living separately and also removed all pictures of each other from their individual Instagram accounts. Although no official confirmation was given, speculations arose indicating that the couple had either parted ways or finalized a divorce.

