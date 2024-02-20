Home

Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s Billionaire Neighbour Who Owns Emirates and Has a Whopping Networth of Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore

Curious to find out who is Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour in Dubai? This man is considered the powerful man of Dubai. Read along to find out who lives beside Shah Rukh Khan's house located in Dubai.

Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan made a noteworthy appearance at the 2024 World Governments Summit in Dubai, where he openly discussed his career, challenges, and other topics. He also expressed his fondness for Dubai and disclosed the identity of his influential billionaire neighbour in the city. Here’s what we found!

The Prince of Dubai Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Neighbour

You would be shocked to know that Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour is an influential man with a whopping net worth of Rs 1.1 Lakh crore. It is also worth noting that he is also the most powerful man in Dubai currently. Turns out to be Shah Rukh Khan resides next to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai, who currently serves as the ruler of Dubai, as well as the Prime Minister, Vice President, and Minister of Defense of the UAE.

When asked about his prominent neighbour in Dubai, SRK mentioned, “I spend a lot of time here [in Dubai]. I have a beautiful house which has been given to me by Nakheel [Properties, Government of Dubai-owned real estate]. And it’s one of the nicest places in the world because nobody troubles me. And His Excellency, the Prime Minister, also just told me that he stays next to it. So the next new year party is with him. He’s a good neighbour, but it’s really nice. I really, really enjoy being in Dubai. I really love being here (sic).”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Net Worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth and South China Morning Post, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum possesses a substantial net worth ranging from $14 billion to $18 billion (equivalent to approximately Rs 1.1 lakh crore to Rs 1.4 lakh crore). The primary source of income for this Emirati royal is real estate, and he is recognised as a trailblazer in the development of Dubai into a prominent global city. This endeavor involved the establishment of government-owned enterprises such as Emirates Airlines, DP World, and Jumeirah Group.

The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai, includes subsidiaries such as Emirates Airlines and dnata, an airport services provider. The conglomerate’s annual report for 2022-2023 reveals a staggering revenue of $119.8 billion (Rs 9.9 lakh crore). HH is credited as the driving force behind iconic developments such as Burj Al Arab (originally known as Burj Dubai), recognised as the world’s only seven-star hotel, Burj Khalifa, the tallest building globally, and Palm Islands.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Education

According to his LinkedIn account, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an alumnus of Bell Cambridge and Mons Officer Cadet School, both located in England.

Sheikh Hind bint Maktoum Al Maktoum’s Wealth

As per BBC, Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour in Dubai has a total of 23 children from multiple wives. He is still married to his first wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Al Maktoum, who is the mother of 12 of his children, including his successor Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

The Maktoum family lives in Zabeel Palace, which, as reported by SCMP, covers an area of 15 hectares and consists of 150 rooms, a private zoo, and a horse racing track, reflecting the royal family’s fondness for animals.

