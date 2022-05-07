Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger: Actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. The superstar enjoys a tremendous fan following where his admirers will go to any length to see him on film or in person. Imagine having a striking resemblance to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan! While we can only imagine, a man named Ibrahim Qadri has a remarkable appearance to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. An Instagram page shared a series of photos and videos of the young man, who, unexpectedly, resembles King Khan.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak From Mannat After 2 Years, Fans Say 'Finally Chaand Aya'

Several pictures of SRK’s lookalike aka Ibrahim Qadri were shared on Instagram where he narrated his story saying, “I was never one who paid too much attention to my looks. But my looks were often brought to my attention by my family & friends – ‘You look like Shahrukh Khan!’ My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India’s superstar. I couldn’t help the attention I got & frankly, when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK!” Also Read - 'You Made The Right Choice': Akshay Kumar Gets Support From Celebs as he Apologizes For Endorsing Pan Masala

Check Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger:

He told how fans flocked to him for selfies, believing the real SRK was in attendance for the premiere! Assuming he was King Khan, everyone grabbed out their cameras and waved at him. People applauded and shouted lyrics from Shah Rukh Khan’s movies at him. In fact, there were times when he has been so strangled by a fan that he has had to contact the cops.

The caption continued, “To see people so enthusiastic to meet me everyday made me want to take my SRK persona seriously & become his doppleganger. And so I started watching all his movies & copying his mannerisms. In understanding SRK, I also got mesmerized by how charming, kind & big-hearted our Badshah of Bollywood is. And those are qualities I try to imbibe in myself too. I often get invited to shows & weddings as the ‘special guest’ & I enjoy dancing with crowds to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’; to witness people feel special around someone they truly look upto makes me feel that what I do is worth it.”

He concluded, “But as much as I respect SRK, I also wish people would look beyond my looks & try to know me as a person too…But the truth is if there was anybody in the world I could choose to look like, my choice would be SRK. It will be a dream come true if one day I get to meet my idol, SRK in person! I’d be speechless if that happened but when I’d get over being starstruck I’d tell him, ‘For always making me laugh, cry, dance, sing and have fun… I thank you. Dil Se!”

