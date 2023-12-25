Home

Meet Shura Khan, Arbaaz Khan’s Second Wife Who is a Celebrity Makeup Artist

On Sunday, December 25th, Arbaaz Khan got married to Shura Khan in a close-knit ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about his newfound love.

Last night, Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Shura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony. The ceremony saw his family and close friends from the industry, including Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Dsouza, Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha and his son Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan and Shura posted two dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony with a heartful caption, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Meet Shura Khan, Celebrity Makeup Artist Now Married to Arbaaz Khan

Moving on from the shadows of his previous marriage, Arbaaz embarked on this new journey with his newfound love. While Shura belongs to the same industry as Arbaaz, she pursues a different profession. She is a makeup artist, renowned for her skillful work with Bollywood celebrities. Although, she prefers to keep her personal and professional life relatively low-key on social media.

According to her private Instagram account, Shura is a professional makeup artist. She has collaborated with Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thandani. Her work with luminaries underscores her impact on the industry. The love affair of Arbaaz and Shura began on the sets of the film “Patna Shukla”, a film produced by Arbaaz Khan himself.

A while ago, Arbaaz expressed his excitement about the film’s plot stating, “The shoot of ‘Patna Shukla’ the film has started at its designated location. And the story of the film revolves around the city. Patna Shukla is a very interesting story, about a common woman’s, uncommon fight. Her grit.” The movie comprises a powerful cast including, Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

Arbaaz Khan’s Past Romantic Relationships

Arbaaz has been vocal about his previous relationships and marriage. The Dabangg actor was married to Malaika Arora for 17 years. The couple got separated in 2017. While despite their personal changes, both continued to co-parent their son, Arhaan. Following his separation, Arbaaz embraced a new relationship with Giorgia Andirani, while Malaika moved on to her new relationship with Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor. However, Giorgia and Arbaaz called it quits after being together for 4 years.

