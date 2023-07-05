Meet Sitara, Mahesh Babu’s 11-Year-Old Daughter, Who Got Featured on Times Square

Home

Who is Sitara Ghattamaneni? The 11-year-old daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, who got featured on Times Square.

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the 11-year-old daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, has achieved significant popularity and fame as a star kid in the Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood. Despite her young age, Sitara has already established herself as a star through various endeavors, including dance reels, attending events with her superstar father, and featuring in songs and advertisements. Her unmatched charm and charisma have captivated audiences, allowing her to make a strong impression.

Recently, Sitara reached a new milestone by becoming the first star kid to feature in an advertisement on New York’s iconic Times Square. She became the face of a renowned jewelry brand and filmed the advertisement on a grand scale over three days. The advertisement, featuring Sitara in traditional attire and showcasing luxurious jewellery, has been displayed on Times Square, instantly capturing attention with her infectious smile and captivating aura.

Mahesh Babu expresses happiness

Sitara’s father Mahesh Babu expressed immense pride in his daughter’s achievement. He took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the advertisement and wrote a heartfelt note, stating, “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!” Fans of the superstar promptly flooded the post with likes and comments, showing their love and support for Sitara.

Reports suggest that Sitara was offered a substantial sum for the advertisement deal, making her the highest-paid star kid currently. Just a few days ago, she provided a sneak peek into her enjoyable shooting experience, further exciting her fans and followers.

Sitara’s accomplishment at such a young age reflects her talent, dedication, and the support she receives from her family and fans.

