Meet Somi Khan, Rakhi Sawant’s Ex-Husband Adil Khan’s New Wife and Former Bigg Boss Contestant

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan has once again tied the knot. The businessman got married to Somi Khan, sister of Saba Khan.

In a surprise event, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan reportedly got married once again. The businessman tied the knot with Saba Khan’s sister Somi Khan. The couple got married in a hush-hush situation and wanted to keep their relationship private. However, neither Adil nor Somi has commented on the matter. Meanwhile, not many people are aware of who is Somi Khan. Scroll down to read more.

Who is Somi Khan?

Somi Khan is an actress who has worked in serials such as Nyay: The Justice, Kesaria Balam and also Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss season 12. Somi Khan is the sister of Saba Khan, who was also a part of the reality show. Currently, both the sisters are from Jaipur and settled in Mumbai. During the BB Stint, Somi and Deepak made headlines. However, the actress clarified that both of them are just good friends and nothing beyond.

During an interview with The Indian Express, when Somi was asked about her personality and what flavour she adds to the show, Somi Khan said she is a totally ‘bindaas’ (carefree) person. The actress also added, “I’ll entertain people, so I get lots of votes and blessings.”

Coming back to Somi and Adil’s wedding, a source close to E-Times said, “It was a completely hush-hush ceremony, and he wishes to keep it under wraps.” The source further added, “Adil got married to Somi Khan, Saba Khan’s sister. The duo have kept it undisclosed as Adil has been in the news for many things. They didn’t wish to come out this soon.”

Meanwhile, Adil was earlier married to Rakhi Sawant. The duo tied the knot. However, last year, the duo decided to part ways when Rakhi levelled several allegations against Adil. According to Rakhi, Adil was involved in extramarital affairs. On February 07, 2023, Adil was picked up from Rakhi’s residence and put behind the bars.

Even after Adil was arrested, Rakhi kept accusing Adil of torturing her. The former Bigg Boss contestant said, “You are not letting me eat. You are not letting me live. You deleted my Instagram account, Adil. You are torturing me.”

