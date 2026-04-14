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Meet Taniya Chatterjee, actress who received Cute remark from Yuzvendra Chahal, Now she claims…

Meet Taniya Chatterjee, actress who received ‘Cute’ remark from Yuzvendra Chahal, Now she claims…

An interaction between Taniya Chatterjee and Yuzvendra Chahal has taken an unexpected turn, leading to fresh claims and growing buzz across social media platforms.

Social media discussion around Taniya Chatterjee has grown after a clip showing her speaking about a message allegedly received from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal went viral. Actress known for OTT work and online content shared that interaction started through Instagram when a cricketer reacted to a story with the word cute. Clip spread quickly online and created mixed reactions among users who debated intent behind the message and public sharing of private chat. Attention increased further after claims about follow-up reaction from the related team surfaced.

What did Taniya Chatterjee say?

Taniya Chatterjee said she never had a personal meeting or proper conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal before this interaction. She explained that the message came as a surprise and she initially ignored it due to her busy schedule. Later, when the video started circulating, she said a response came from the PR side asking her to remove the content.

She said “Would we talk It isn’t like we exchanged numbers on WhatsApp or anything After this happened I got message from his PR team asking me to delete video and I wondered why because it is truth and he hasn’t said anything shameful or anything right It is compliment given by man to girl so why make big deal out of it If Chahal wants to talk directly he can about this whole saga or so”

Taniya’s reaction to delayed attention

Taniya also shared that she did not notice message immediately. She stated that multiple messages were sent but she saw them later due to work pressure. After checking profile she realized sender was well known cricketer with strong public presence. She also said reaction online made situation larger than expected and she never intended controversy.

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Check out Taniya Chatterjee’s viral video here

Dude wtf, Taniya chatterjee exposing yuzvendra chahal. She showing her instagram dm to paps where yuzi replied to her story and said her cute. If this is real shame on yuzvendra. pic.twitter.com/E4sYyc1uk2 — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) April 12, 2026

Public reaction and ongoing buzz

Online audience reacted in different ways. Some users felt sharing private messages publicly was unnecessary while others saw it as normal celebrity interaction. Discussion also linked to ongoing attention around Yuzvendra Chahal personal life which has already been in news due to past separation and dating rumors including choreographer Dhanashree Verma and RJ Mahvash.

Who is Taniya Chatterjee?

Taniya Chatterjee is a Kolkata-based actress, model and influencer known for OTT appearances and social media presence. has built strong digital presence through multiple OTT and web projects across different platforms. She gained early attention with Gandii Baat Season 4, which became one of her most notable appearances in a popular anthology format. Later, she appeared in Class of 2020 Season 2, a youth-focused drama on ALTBalaji, which helped her reach a wider audience.

Her recent work includes Utha Patak, released from 2024 to 2025, where she played dual characters Naina and Malti, showing versatility in performance. She also featured in Jaal and Kasak in 2022, which strengthened her visibility in the digital entertainment space. Along with these projects, she has also been part of Titliyaan, Watchman, Dil Do Love Bites and Crimes and Confessions.

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