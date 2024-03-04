Home

Meet Vaibhav Gupta, Indian Idol 14 Winner Who Received Rs 25 Lakh And Swanky New Car

Vaibhav Gupta was declared the winner of Indian Idol 14 in the Sunday night grand finale of Indian Idol season 14. A check for Rs. 25 lakh and a Brezza were given to him.

Indian Idol 14 Winner: Vaibhav Gupta emerged victorious on the reality program Indian Idol’s 14th season. Vaibhav, a Kanpur native, was awarded a trophy, Rs 25 lakh in prize money, and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza on Sunday night, according to Indianexpress.com. As the first and second runners-up, respectively, Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar received awards of Rs 5 lakh each. Ananya Pal, who won Rs 3 lakhs, was announced as the third runner-up. Sonu Nigam was the special guest during the grand finale.

Who is Vaibhav Gupta, The Indian Idol 14 Winner?

Vaibhav Gupta was renowned for performing songs that leaned more toward the tender, passionate, and romantic genres. Vaibhav won over the judges right away with his powerful performance at the audition and received compliments from well-known celebrities who attended the program. Mahesh Bhatt praised him and he also performed live on stage with singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Talking about the triumph, Vaibhav said, “This win has made me more focused now. It has become an added responsibility, and now I want to give the fans even better. I want to make my dream studio with the winning amount. I want this studio to create the kind of music I want to. I plan to make some music videos people.”

Following his significant victory, Vaibhav Gupta stated in an interview with Indian Express that he would want to sing playback for Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh. He said, “I want to do playback singing for Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh now. I will try my best that this happens someday.”

Shreya Ghoshal’s Wishes For Indian Idol 14 Winner

Giving her warmest wishes for Vaibhav, judge Shreya Ghoshal said, “This season of Indian Idol has been nothing short of exciting! We’ve had the opportunity of discovering incredible talent and each contestant demonstrated exceptional singing abilities. Right from the audition, Vaibhav has shown versatility and throughout the competition, he has kept surprising us with his performance. Vaibhav’s journey on the show has been remarkable, consistent, and inspiring. I truly wish him all the very best and pray he fulfils his dreams!”

All About Indian Idol Season 14

In place of Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu took over as judges. Singer Vishal Dadlani resumed his position as judge for the reality TV show. Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala hosted the fourteenth season of Indian Idol. Indian Idol 14 aired in October of last year. Fremantle India announced the auditions on their Instagram account. This time, just producer auditions were available. Mumbai is contacted by the candidates who made the shortlist to video their audition in front of the judges.

