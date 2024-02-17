Home

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Vani Nayak, a background dancer from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's song 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' rose to fame and how - WATCH

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: The audience’s reaction to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, has been varied, but the movie’s songs have grown fairly famous. The amount of reels created on the songs, which range from the film’s title track to Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, is evidence that young people like every single one of the movie’s songs. The songs are becoming so famous that even one of their background dancers became viral.

Following the release of a video clip of Vani Nayak performing in the song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan by Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the background dancer, rose to fame and how! The internet sensation shared a clip of herself from the song. With her stunning dancing skills and golden clothing, Vani captures and maintains attention from the moment she walks on stage. The caption on the video read, “Had so much fun on set…. 🥳😍😘 (sic).” She also tagged Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and choreographer Jani Master and Maddock Films on Instagram.

Vani Nayak in Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Laal Peeli Akhiyaan – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vani Nayak (@vaninayakofficial)

Vani Nayak’s Instagram post quickly gained attention. Social media users dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Kriti Sanon❎ golden dress wali ladki ✅ (sic).” Another user wrote, “To be honest you should be in place of kriti !! ✨ (sic).” The third user wrote, “Stealing attention of Kriti.” The fourth one said, “She is giving lead actress energy 😭 (sic).”

About Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Film

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor plays Aryan, who is having trouble finding the right life mate until he travels to the US on business and meets Sifra (Kriti Sanon). After learning that Sifra is a female robot with the moniker Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, he falls in love with her. The movie’s first-week earnings total Rs 44.35 crore. According to preliminary calculations, it has probably made Rs 2.65 crore nett in India as of day 8. In India, the movie has made Rs 47 crore nett thus far.

India.com’s review for Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s film read, “Shahid Kapoor will also be the lover boy of Bollywood, aiming to do the best romance on screen. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon tried holding her robotic demeanour but somehow disappointed the audience sitting. The filmmakers have consistently toyed with the placement of their supporting actors (the good part about the film). From Dharam Paaji, Rakesh Bedi, and Ashish Verma to Rajesh Kumar, the movie would lack substance without its cast, whose presence imbues the film with its essence, hinting at the nuanced ways one character asserts dominance over another. Their performances alone are nearly a sufficient reason to watch the entire film.”

