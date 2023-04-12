Home

Actress Vinali Bhatnagar, who is from Bhopal, will be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Who is Vinali Bhatnagar? This year’s most-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid, March 21, Friday. There will be a new face you’ll get to see in the film, and she is actress Vinali Bhatnagar who is all set to make her acting debut. Vinali was spotted at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a sexy black front-cut top with black trousers. All eyes were on the 23-year-old actress as she posed innocently with Salman Khan at the press conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Who is Vinali Bhatnagar?

Actress Vinali Bhatnagar is all set to make her acting debut with Salman Khan’s film- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will be seen playing a very prominent character in the movie. She won her Femina Miss East India 2017 title, and this crown keeps her attitude alive. Her impeccable acting skills and charm weren’t enough to keep her away from the commercial world. She has been the face for brands like Cadbury, oppo and others.

Vinali Bhatnagar’s Education

Vinali, who is from Bhopal, did her schooling at The Sanskaar Valley School. She did her masters in fashion management.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer is full of violence, the scenes that make Salman Khan the ‘bhai and jaan‘ of many but bring the same old wine in the same old bottle. He is once again seen thrashing the goons, breaking some bones, and punching some jaws – all in an attempt to showcase how violence is justified when he’s the one saving the world, or in this case, his heroine.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film produced by Salman Khan and directed by Farhad Samji. Apart from Vinali, the movie stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Jagapathi Babu. The film will be released on April 21.

