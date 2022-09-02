Mega Blockbuster: Mega Blockbuster is coming soon with the ideal starry ensemble as its first look has been released. Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma and Rashmika Mandanna play stellar roles in the new project which appears to be a fun-filled masala entertainer. Trisha Krishnan and Karthi also play pivotal roles in the surprise project. Deepika on Tuesday confirmed her presence in Mega Blockbuster and captioned her Instagram post with a poster from the film as “Surprise! #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.” Kapil Sharma, who released his look from the project few hours back, wrote in his Instagram post “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. ​Hope aapko pasand aaye​. #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster 😍.” Rashmika, on the other hand wrote on her Instagram post caption, “Fun stuff. 🥳❤️

CHECK OUT THE FILM ANNOUNCEMENT POSTS BY MEGA BLOCKBUSTERS STAR CAST:

Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Rohit Sharma also confirmed they are part of the project on their social media handles. So far, it’s unclear among fans and industry insiders that whether the star-cast is coming together for a movie, web-show or an ad commercial. As per the actors, the trailer releases on September 4, 2022.

