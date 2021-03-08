In an explosive interview on Sunday night, Prince Harry and his wife, a biracial former actor, Meghan Markle, removed the curtains from what they faced as working royals in the last few years. In a tell-all interview with American host Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan talked about enduring racist comments about their child Archie who was yet to be born then, and how the institution refused security to the baby by not giving him the title. At one point, Meghan revealed that she felt so desolated and distressed that she also contemplated suicide. Also Read - Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey: Royal Family Had Concerns Over My Son's Skin Colour

The 39-year-old mentioned that she had entered the royal family with all pomp and show, however, the happy kingdom turned into a cruel reality for her in the days that followed her wedding. Meghan said that she started having suicidal thoughts and it took her a lot of courage to open up to her husband about it.

The mother of one added that Harry had become increasingly concerned about her emotional vulnerability and she knew that she had to open up to stop herself from taking that step. "I was ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. I knew that if I didn't say it, I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she said.

Meghan also said that she and her husband’s efforts of seeking medical help while staying at the palace went in vain because the officials there were concerned about its ‘impact on the monarchy.’ She said she was no less than a prisoner in the Kensington Palace with her aides even telling her that she shouldn’t be overexposing herself by going out to lunch with her friends. This, when she had left her residence only twice in four months.

When and Where to Watch The Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Interview With Oprah Winfrey

The show titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry was aired on CBS Primetime on Monday (March 8) at 7 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Those, who missed it can check out the full interview on CBS networks’ website CBS.com. CBS has extended the airtime length of Sussex’s upcoming interview to two hours from the original 90 minutes, adding additional footage and dialogue that was originally cut due to time constraints.