Washington: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Tuesday its first series to hit the streaming service. The multi-episode docu-series, titled Heart of Invictus, is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron. Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series. Also Read - Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: Love, Lust, Homosexuality And More - Digging What Society Buries Underneath!

In a statement, producers said the series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.” Also Read - April 2021 Guide: What’s New on Zee5 Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And SonyLIV This Month?

It is the latest in a flurry of activity for the couple. The couple signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify. Prince Harry also has joined the corporate world as a leader with the employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc. The couple have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. Also Read - Pagglait Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The Duke of Sussex, who is the founder of The Invictus Games and The Invictus Games Foundation, said about the new docu-series: “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

The project is being helmed by British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara.