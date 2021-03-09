Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines all over the world soon after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey got aired. Amid their interview, the soon-to-be parents again had confirmed that they are going to welcome a little girl. Harry said that “To have a boy then a girl – what more can you ask for?” They also revealed that ‘two is it’ – when asked about the number of children they would want to have. After revealing their second child’s gender in an, the couple’s photographer Misan Harriman shared a new picture of Harry, Meghan with their son Archie. Also Read - Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey Interview: Fans of Netflix's 'The Crown' Call It 'Season Finale'

Photographer Misan Harriman shared an adorable family photo from the couple's maternity shoot on Monday, hours after their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, which saw them share the news that their second child on the way is a girl. The black-and-white shot features Meghan holding big brother-to-be Archie above her baby bump. As Archie snuggles into his mother's shoulder, a barefoot Prince Harry stands behind his wife with his arms around her. "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H," the photographer captioned the post.

Harriman is the couple's friend and longtime photographer. He took their maternity photos remotely via iPad. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day with a stunning shot of Meghan laying in the grass with her head on Harry's lap.

Check out the adorable photo of Meghan Markle with a baby bump, Prince Harry and Archie here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)

Prince Harry opened up about his feelings upon learning the baby is a girl, “Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, now we’ve got our family, and we’ve got four of us.” Their second child is due this summer, the couple shared. The pregnancy news comes after they revealed Meghan suffered a miscarriage last July. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in a New York Times essay about her experience on November 25.