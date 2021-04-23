Los Angeles: Former actor Meghan Markle who is expecting her second child was spotted with her son Archie on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. In the picture, which is now being widely shared on social media, Meghan can be seen carrying Archie in her arms. Also Read - US Will Not Pay for Harry, Meghan Markle's Security: Trump

This picture shows Meghan with a baby bump and is dressed in blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a long jacket. She can also be seen wearing a black mask and carrying a space-themed lunch bag for the young Archie. On the other hand, Archie can be seen wearing a pair of rolled-up jeans, a beanie and a grey sweatshirt. He is also carrying a backpack.

This is for the first time that Meghan and Archie have been clicked following the return of Prince Harry from London after his grandfather Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip's funeral which was held on April 17. Prince Harry did not stay back in London for Queen Elizabeth's birthday on April 21. The funeral was not attended by Meghan Markel because of the doctor's advice. However, reportedly, Meghan Markel spoke to The Queen ahead of Prince Philip's funeral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussex Style Watch (@sussexstylewatch)

The relationship between the Royals in London and Prine Harry and Meghan Markle has not been on good terms after Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 39-year-old mentioned that the kingdom turned into a cruel reality for her in the days that followed her wedding. Meghan not only claimed to have suicidal thoughts but also alleged that the Royals were racist.