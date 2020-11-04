Mehendi and Fareb actor Faraaz Khan, who has suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain, passed away today, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He had been in the hospital for a month and developed pneumonia as a side effect of multiple seizures. Filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt, who was continuously in touch with Faraaz’s family and helped them with the funds, broke the news today. She took to Twitter to share the demise of Faraaz Khan. “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill”, Pooja Bhatt shared. Also Read - Faraaz Khan Health: Pooja Bhatt Thanks People For Showing Support, Family Manages to Raise Rs 14.45 Lakh

Faraaz Khan’s family started a fundraiser for his treatment and Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt were the ones who supported the late actor. Faraaz was the son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. The family had released a statement earlier: “Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia”.

He was known for his works in the 1998 film Mehendi opposite Rani Mukerji. He was also seen as a lead actor in the 1996 film Fareb.

May his soul rest in peace!