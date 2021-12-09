Mumbai: On February 21, 2021, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Jehangir Ali Khan. She had kept Jehangir’s name and face a secret from her fans for a long time. Bebo uploaded a new photo of her son, Jeh, on Instagram. “For me, it’s the toes that do it #mera beta#time is flying,” the mother of two captioned. The nine-and-a-half-month-old was wearing a cream onesie and attempting to stand on his own toes in the shared photo.Also Read - India's Most Searched Personalities on Internet 2021: From PM Modi, Aryan Khan To Sidharth Shukla Know Who Topped List | Watch Video

Fans, as well as family and friends, showered their affection on the tiny one. "MY Jeh JAAN…" wrote Aunt Saba Ali Khan."J baba," Karisma Kapoor remarked quickly. The little one was called a 'Cutieeee' by Amrita Arora and 'handsome' by friend Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the mother of two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and has been enjoying her job as a mother. While Saif has two films out this year – Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2, Kareena’s next feature Laal Singh Chaddha has been pushed back yet again.

