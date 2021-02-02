Bhojpuri’s sizzling actor Amrapali Dubey and her rumored boyfriend and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua have shown love for each other. They have delivered many hits together and have become increasingly popular. Nirahua and Amrapali’s on-screen Jodi in Bhojpuri cinema is loved by the audience. On Nirahua’s birthday today, her lover took to Instagram to share a montage featuring the love birds. The caption shared by the actor goes viral and fans are in aww. Amrapali wrote: “Happiest birthday mera sab kuch 😍🥰❤️ @dineshlalyadav”. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020 Song: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav Releases Bhojpuri Geet 'Chhath Ke Barat Maai Bhukhe'

The birthday post has garnered 21,000 likes as of now. Watch the video here:



The couple has not confirmed their relationship but yes, they have shared lovey-dovey pictures with romantic captions and we assume that the two are dating.

Amrapali was once asked if she is in a relationship, she said yes. However, the actor did not reveal the name of her partner. They have rocked as a pair in films such as ‘Nirahua Chalal London’, ‘Veer Yodha Mahabali’, ‘Patna Junction’, ‘Nirahua Chalal America’, ‘Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3’ and ‘Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe’.

Amrapali Dubey began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Nirahua. She has always upped her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.