Imran Khan Drops Throwback PICS From Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan: Imran Khan Shares Throwback PHOTOS With Katrina Kaif, Recalls Interesting Anecdote

Imran Khan revealed that when there was no Instagram, people used an app to add retro effects to their photos and the pics on his Insta handle are from the same app.

Imran Khan with co-star Katrina Kaif. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Imran Khan became an overnight sensation with his 2008 debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Following the success, he went on to be a part of several projects including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Despite the fact that the actor has chosen to stay away from the camera for eight long years, he remains active on social media, sharing exciting posts to keep us entertained. Recently, the Delhi Belly actor took to his Instagram account and revisited some fond old memories from the sets of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan featuring his co-star Katrina Kaif.

Imran Khan’s Throwback Pictures With Katrina Kaif

Taking a trip down memory lane, Imran Khan dropped a bunch of pictures, one of which shows him holding a Badminton racket along with a complimenting attire. In the second still, the leading lady of the movie, Katrina Kaif is seen holding a guitar. The third photo has her posing alongside the iconic Taj Mahal dressed as Anarkali. Coming to the last pic, Imran Khan sports an elderly avatar.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)



Imran Khan Takes A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Along with the old pictures, the actor also revealed some exciting unknown facts about Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. His latest Insta post read, “Once upon a time, there was no Instagram… so people used an app called Hipstamatic to add retro effects to their photos! Here’s some retro pics from the sets of MBKD, along with a story; I remember working some wild double shifts for the song ‘Do Dhaari Talwaar’. It was shot over 4 consecutive night shifts, while I was also spending the day shifts shooting the music videos for ‘Nakkaddwaley Disco’ and ‘Switty’ from Delhi Belly at the same time! I would sleep in my car, while being driven between the two sets. Hectic, but totally worth it.”

What Is Imran Khan up to?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Imran Khan plans to return to the silver screens. Going by a Pinkvilla report, he might be joining forces with director Abbas Tyrewala for a web series that is touted to be an espionage thriller. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

