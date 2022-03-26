Akshay Kumar on The Kashmir Files: Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar‘s most recent film, did not fare as well as anticipated at the box office. The main reason for this was the popularity of The Kashmir Files at the time. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was praised by the Bollywood actor for bringing the truth about one of the most tragic events to light. He also joked about how the film has affected the box office performance of his most recent flick, Bachchan Pandey.Also Read - 'Bhopalis Are Homosexual, Someone With Nawabi Shaukh': The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Stokes Fresh Controversy. Read On

'The Kashmir Files' has revealed a painful reality, according to Akshay Kumar, who was speaking at an event in Bhopal. He considers the picture to be a godsend, but it has had a significant impact on the box office performance of his film Bachchhan Paandey. Akshay said in a video released by Vivek on his official Twitter account, "The Kashmir Files hit the nation like a tidal wave, affecting everyone. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (However, the fact that it has also damaged my own film is a different matter.)"

Farhad Samji’s Bachchhan Paandey follows Sanon’s character, an ambitious filmmaker, as she studies a gangster, played by Akshay grossed Rs. 46 crore in its first week. Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files is based on the flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 made 110 crores in the same period, utterly outperforming the Akshay Kumar-starrer across all territories.

Khiladi Kumar also spoke to Hindustan Times about The Kashmir Files and how he would never blame Anupam Kher’s starrer for his film’s poor box office performance. He stated that he was delighted at the success of The Kashmir Files. It demonstrates the strength of the film and the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all strategy for starting budgets and making films in a specific style that leads to success. It illustrates that viewers are the ones for whom we make films, and when they love something, it just takes off. He said, “Yes, I would have for Bachchhan Paandey to perform better than it currently does, but I never criticize the Kashmir files for it. That movie is a storm, and we were caught in the middle of it.”

The actor also tweeted about The Kashmir Files and hoped to watch it soon. He wrote, “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher. Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe (sic).”

While on the work front, Akshay will appear in a number of flicks. He’ll make his screen debut in the period biography with Prithviraj, alongside Manushi Chhillar. He also has Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline.

