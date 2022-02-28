What is there in Neeti Mohan’s new song Meri Jaan from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi which makes it so soothing and appealing? There is no clear answer to this. Is it the retro aesthetics? Is it the music that takes us back to the classic Bollywood era? Or is it the deep message that culminated in this 2:44 mins song?Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review Video: Fire, Poetry and Experience - A Must Watch Masterpiece

Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself and penned by Kumaar, the song is shot entirely in a vintage car, showcasing the passionate and mischievous chemistry between the lead actors—Alia and Shantanu Maheshwari. Meri Jaan is an instant mood-lifter, which brings back the golden era of Kishor Kumar as the song ends with a sweet note of yodeling.

While one can instantly connect with the alluring tune of Meri Jaan, the real hero behind the song is Neeti Mohan. Mohan, who made her Bollywood debut by crooning Ishq Wala Love in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year, has taken the song to new heights with her soulful and sensual vocals. The retro-ness, rendition of the singer accelerates the magic of this song, wherein the lead character tries to find love in a world filled with lust.

“Aayi Hai Jo Raat Nasheeli, Iski Har Ek Baar Nasheeli, Tu Bhi Aa Karle Nasha…Dono Ki Mulaqat Nasheeli, Nashe Ki Ye Barsaat Nasheeli, Tu Bhi Aa Karle Nasha…”. What truly makes the song kickass is its inebriated aestheticness and vintage vibes with a perfect blend of Bhansali’s tunes.

Listen to the full track here:-

As a composer, Bhansali demonstrates some progress as a musician with Gangubai Kathiawadi. From dance number Dholida to love ballad Jab Saiyyaan, the album of the recently-released film can be bifurcated into emotional and joyous. Besides, the touching Muskurahat, sung by Arijit Singh creates a setting for a Laal Ishq kind of longing from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The soundtrack in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first three feature films, Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Devdas, was exceptional. With the song Thode Badmaash Ho Tum in Saawariya, Bhansali made his first appearance as a music composer, and ever since Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, he has consistently been creating the music for his films himself. Bajirao Mastani was the one film in which he showed prowess as a composer.

Listen to the full album of Gangubai Khathiawadi here