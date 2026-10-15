Merry Berry Love Episode 2 review: Lee Yu-bin and Karin’s strawberry farm feud brings romance and drama

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 builds on Lee Yu-bin and Karin’s difficult first meeting, bringing their differences, emotional struggles and an unexpected turn to the forefront. Here’s everything that happened in Merry Berry Love Episode 2.

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Merry Berry Love Episode 2 review (PC: merryberrylove_ntv/ Instagram)

Some romantic comedies take their time bringing two characters closer, while others begin with a misunderstanding that neither can easily forget. Merry Berry Love falls into the second category, pairing a Korean designer whose life has fallen apart with a Japanese strawberry farmer who has her own struggles to deal with. Starring Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada, the K-drama mixes romance, comedy, and the challenges of starting over. After the first episode introduced Lee Yu-bin and Shirahama Karin’s clash over an inherited piece of land, Merry Berry Love Episode 2 picks up the story with the damage to Karin’s strawberry field becoming a major turning point. The new episode gives the two characters another reason to face each other, but it also begins to explore whether their troubled first meeting could lead to something more meaningful.

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 review: Karin struggles to save her strawberry farm

Episode 2 of Merry Berry Love opens with Shirahama Karin (played by Mio Imada) waking up in Lee Yu-bin’s (played by Ji Chang-wook) arms after fainting. She blames him for ruining her strawberries, but after watching the CCTV footage, she discovers that it was done by the town’s school children. After the misunderstanding with Yu-bin, Karin learns that he was not responsible for ruining her strawberry field. However, their argument leads to another misunderstanding, and Yu-bin decides to return to Korea, promising himself that he will never visit Charo Island again.

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Meanwhile, Karin throws herself into restoring the damaged farm. She works day and night, but her health begins to affect her ability to manage everything alone. Her friends, Kunam and Mari, step in to help, although their efforts do not make the work any easier. With the farm needing urgent attention, Karin realises that she cannot handle the situation without an experienced worker.

The arrival of a new farmhand brings an unexpected surprise. It is Lee Yu-bin, who has returned to the island after realising that he needs Karin’s co-operation to make use of his inherited land and rebuild his life. Following Kunam’s advice, he decides to work on the farm to gain Karin’s trust.

The twist gives Episode 2 a fresh direction. Yu-bin and Karin, who could barely stand each other earlier, must now work together. Their new arrangement also sets up plenty of opportunities for awkward encounters and disagreements.

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 review: Lee Yu-bin struggles with farm work as their relationship changes

Yu-bin may have experience as a designer, but working on a strawberry farm is a completely different challenge. Shirahama Karin is reluctant to hire him because of their terrible first meeting, but she needs the extra pair of hands and eventually agrees to give him a chance.

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The difference between their personalities becomes clear as Yu-bin tries to adjust to the demands of farm life. He is used to solving problems through planning and quick decisions, whereas Karin believes that growing strawberries requires patience, care and respect for nature. When Yu-bin fails to follow her instructions, his attempts to help only create more frustration.

Their disagreement also reveals why the farm matters so much to Karin. She wants to honour her grandfather’s legacy and achieve recognition for the strawberries she grows. For Yu-bin, however, the inherited land initially represents a way to recover from his financial troubles. Their different motivations give the conflict more depth than a simple clash between two stubborn people.

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 review: Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s performances stand out

One of the major highlight of Merry Berry Love is the contrast between its two leads. Ji Chang-wook plays Lee Yu-bin as a man who is used to having control over his professional life but struggles when things do not go according to plan. His reactions provide much of the show’s comedy, particularly when he finds himself in unfamiliar surroundings.

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Mio Imada brings warmth and determination to Shirahama Karin. Her character has a clear goal, and her attachment to the farm makes her frustration understandable. She is not simply a romantic interest waiting for Yu-bin to change; she has her own problems and ambitions.

Their relationship is still developing, but the difference between their personalities gives the story room to grow. The language barrier and their conflicting priorities also create opportunities for humour. Fans are excited to see how this enemies-to-lovers story will unfold in the coming episodes.

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 review: Verdict

Merry Berry Love Episode 2 builds on the initial conflict and gives Lee Yu-bin and Karin a reason to spend more time together. Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada bring contrasting personalities to the screen, while the strawberry farm adds a personal stake to their growing connection.

The episode does follow familiar romantic comedy patterns, but its setting and the leads’ dynamic keep the story engaging. For viewers who enjoy slow-building relationships, light humour and scenic settings, Merry Berry Love is worth keeping on the watchlist.

Rating: 3.5/5