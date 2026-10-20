Merry Berry Love episode 3 release date: Where to watch Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s K-drama online

Merry Berry Love episode 3 is set to continue the unexpected story of Korean designer Lee Yubin and Japanese strawberry farmer Karin Shirahama. Here is everything to know about the upcoming episode of Merry Berry Love.

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Merry Berry Love episode 3 (PC: Instagram)

Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s Merry Berry Love brings together romance, misunderstandings, and new beginnings in a story set on a Japanese island. The Korean-Japanese romantic comedy follows Lee Yubin, a once-successful Korean spatial designer whose life takes an unexpected turn, and Karin Shirahama, a determined strawberry farmer dealing with a mysterious illness. Their first encounters are far from smooth, but their very different lives bring them together in ways neither expects. After the events of the previous episodes, viewers will be keen to see how Yubin and Karin’s relationship develops. Here is everything you need to know about Merry Berry Love episode 3 release date and streaming details.

Merry Berry Love Episode 3 release date

Merry Berry Love episode 3 is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2026 (Wednesday). The series follows a weekly Wednesday release schedule in Japan, with new episodes continuing the story of Yubin and Karin.

The show stars Ji Chang-wook as Lee Yubin and Mio Imada as Shirahama Karin. Nam Yoon-su and Rinka Kumada also feature in the series. With its mix of Korean and Japanese characters and language, the drama offers romance and comedy that develops against the backdrop of island life and strawberry farming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by メリーベリーラブ【公式】日テレ10月期水曜ドラマ (@merryberrylove_ntv)

Merry Berry Love Episode 3 release time

Merry Berry Love episode 3 is expected to air at 10:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) on October 21, 2026. This translates to 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). However, the exact streaming time may vary depending on the platform and region.

Where to watch Merry Berry Love Episode 3 on OTT?

You can watch Merry Berry Love Episode 3 on Disney+ and Hulu internationally, and on Nippon TV in Japan. Viewers can visit the platform’s official page to check the series and its availability. However, availability can differ by country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by メリーベリーラブ【公式】日テレ10月期水曜ドラマ (@merryberrylove_ntv)

Merry Berry Love Episode 3: What to expect

Episode 3 of Merry Berry Love is expected to bring a new turn in Yubin and Karin’s relationship. After their difficult first encounters, the two find themselves connected through circumstances neither had planned.

According to the available episode synopsis, Yubin learns that his father once stayed at Karin’s house. Hoping to find answers, he joins her at a village meeting. Things take another turn when he gets involved in designing a local festival. He agrees to take on the work on one condition: he must move in with Karin. This sets up an unexpected living arrangement, with the pair having to follow a set of house rules.

With a village festival, an unexpected living arrangement and a lot of questions about Yubin’s family, Merry Berry Love Episode 3 is set to move the central romance forward while keeping the drama’s light-hearted tone.