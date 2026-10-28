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Merry Berry Love episode 4 release date and time: Will Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s romance take a new turn at island festival?

Merry Berry Love Episode 4 is set to release on October 28, 2026. Here's where to watch the new episode and what to expect from Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada's latest K-drama.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 28, 2026, 6:30 PM IST
Merry Berry Love episode 4 release date and time: Will Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada's romance take a new turn at island festival?
Merry Berry Love episode 4 (PC: IMDb)

The story of Merry Berry Love is slowly bringing its two leads closer, but their relationship is still on the building process. With Ji Chang-wook playing Lee Yu-bin and Mio Imada portraying Shirahama Karin, the Japanese-Korean romantic drama follows two people from different backgrounds whose lives take an unexpected turn after they meet on a Charo Island. The previous episode brought Yu-bin and Karin together again through a village gathering and preparations for a local festival. Now, the upcoming episode promises another important moment for the pair, with growing feelings, professional responsibilities, and a special event bringing new developments to their story. Here’s everything you need to know about Merry Berry Love Episode 4 release date, release time, and what viewers can expect in the upcoming episode.  

Merry Berry Love Episode 4 release date 

Merry Berry Love Episode 4 is scheduled to release on October 28, 2026 (Wednesday). The series follows a weekly Wednesday release schedule, with new episodes continuing the story of Lee Yu-bin and Karin. The series stars Ji Chang-wook as Lee Yu-bin and Mio Imada as Shirahama Karin. 

Read more: Merry Berry Love episode 3 release date: Where to watch Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s K-drama online

Merry Berry Love Episode 4 release time 

The fourth episode of Merry Berry Love is scheduled to air on Nippon TV at 10:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) on October 28, 2026. The episode is expected to run for about 45-50 minutes. However, streaming availability and the exact time at which the episode appears online may vary by region and platform. 

Where to watch Merry Berry Love Episode 4 on OTT? 

Viewers can stream Merry Berry Love on Hulu and Disney+ globally. For viewers in India, the streaming platform has not been confirmed but is expected to come soon on JioHotstar reportedly. Availability may differ by country, so viewers can check their regional streaming service before looking for Merry Berry Love episode 4. 

What to expect in Merry Berry Love Episode 4? 

Merry Berry Love Episode 4 will centre on the island’s festival, where Karin’s strawberries and other Charo Island produce take centre stage. Lee Yu-bin has designed the booth for the event, giving him another opportunity to show his skills while becoming more involved in the island community. 

One of the main highlights that fans can expect in Merry Berry Love Episode 4 will be the strawberry competition. Kurokawa, who serves as the judge and will check all the strawberries before announcing the winner. The result could be an important moment for Karin, whose farming work is a key part of her life on the island. 

With the festival bringing everyone together, Merry Berry Love Episode 4 looks set to bring the leads together slowly after a lot of confusion and chaos.  

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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