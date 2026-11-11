Merry Berry Love Episode 6 release date: Will Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s love story take a new turn?

Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada's Merry Berry Love is returning with Episode 6. Here's everything you need to know about Merry Berry Love Episode 6 release date, streaming time, and upcoming storyline.

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Merry Berry Love Episode 6 (PC: Instagram)

Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada’s romantic drama Merry Berry Love is keeping viewers interested with its sweet romance, unexpected misunderstandings and the beautiful setting of a Japanese island. The story of Lee Yu-bin (played by Ji Chang-wook) and Shirahama Karin (played by Mio Imada) has gradually brought the two characters closer, but their relationship is far from simple. Just when things seem to be moving in the right direction, new developments threaten to change their equation. The previous episode ended with an interesting development after Yu-bin and Karin shared a kiss. With someone from Yu-bin’s past arriving on the island, viewers are curious to know how this could affect their growing bond. The upcoming episode is expected to bring fresh twists to their relationship. Here’s when and where you can watch Episode 6.

Merry Berry Love episode 6 release date

Merry Berry Love Episode 6 is scheduled to release on November 11, 2026 (Wednesday). The series follows a weekly release schedule, with a new episode releasing every Wednesday.

The first season has 10 episodes listed in its current release schedule, with the finale expected to arrive on December 9, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by メリーベリーラブ【公式】日テレ10月期水曜ドラマ (@merryberrylove_ntv)

Merry Berry Love Episode 6 release time

Merry Berry Love Episode 6 is expected to air at 10: 00 pm JST (Japanese time) on November 11, 2026, on Nippon TV in Japan. The episode is expected to be around 45-50 minutes long. Streaming availability and timings may vary depending on the region.

Where to watch Merry Berry Love Episode 6 on OTT?

Merry Berry Love Episode 6 will globally be available on Disney+ and Hulu in the US, where the platform carries the show. Streaming rights differ between countries, so viewers should check their local catalogue before subscribing.

For Indian viewers, there is a slight disappointment as there is no confirmed Indian OTT release announcement yet but fans expect that it might air on JioHotstar soon.

Merry Berry Love Episode 6: What to expect in the coming episode?

The fifth episode of Merry Berry Love ended on an interesting note as Shirahama Karin (played by Mio Imada) started thinking about her feelings for Lee Yu-bin (played by Ji Chang-wook) after their kiss under the fireworks. Their growing closeness suggested that their relationship could finally move beyond their earlier misunderstandings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by メリーベリーラブ【公式】日テレ10月期水曜ドラマ (@merryberrylove_ntv)

However, things may not be that simple. The entry of Han Sia (played by Lee Hyoin), someone connected to Yu-bin’s past, could create complications between the two. Her presence raises questions about Yu-bin’s previous relationships and whether Karin will feel uncertain about where she stands in his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by メリーベリーラブ【公式】日テレ10月期水曜ドラマ (@merryberrylove_ntv)

Merry Berry Love Episode 6 preview also shows that Lee Yu-bin and Karin will face the pain of separation as Yubin returns to Seoul, while Karin’s strawberry farm receives a major nationwide distribution opportunity. On her birthday, she receives an unexpected package containing a heartfelt confession letter written by Yubin before he left.

With romance, personal challenges and a new arrival adding to the drama, Episode 6 could bring another interesting development in Yu-bin and Karin’s relationship.