Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Film FAILS to Get a Headstart – Check Detailed Analysis

Merry Christmas Box Office: Early estimates state that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's dark film, Merry Christmas, mintd Rs 2.55 crore nett in its first day of release across all languages.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1: Merry Christmas, the newest film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was released in theatres on January 12. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, transports the audience to a realm of darkness, death, and deceit. The movie received a mediocre reception on the first day of its premiere. Merry Christmas made Rs 2.55 crore net on its opening day in India across all languages, according to Sacnilk reports. The film was originally shot in Hindi and Tamil languages. The Hindi version of Merry Christmas stars Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version, on the other hand, starred Rajesh Williams, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar in the same parts.

According to Sacnilk.com, the Hindi language film had an occupancy rate of 11.56 percent on its opening day. Morning shows had a 6.81 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 8.98 percent, evening shows 12.14 percent, and night shows 18.31 percent.

The film’s creators held a big premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Several well-known B-town celebrities attended the star-studded debut. In addition, Vicky Kaushal was there to encourage his wife, Katrina. Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, director Rajkumar Hirani, Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured GF Sharvari, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others were in attendance.

Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his wifey’s film and wrote, “#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful story telling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date. ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

The story of Merry Christmas centres on the encounter of two strangers on Christmas Eve. The narrative starts when an evening of passionate romance turns into a nightmare. With thrillers like Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Agent Vinod, director Sriram Raghavan has a history of captivating audiences with his suspenseful storytelling.

