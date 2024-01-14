Home

Entertainment

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Romantic Thriller Fails to be People’s FIRST Choice? Check Analysis

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Romantic Thriller Fails to be People’s FIRST Choice? Check Analysis

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Katrina Kaif's dark romantic thriller's total domestic collection stands at Rs 6.05 crore two days after its release.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Romantic Thriller Fails to be People's FIRST Choice? Check Analysis

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Merry Christmas, helmed by the renowned Sriram Raghavan, hit theatres on January 12, 2024. The romantic thriller was concurrently produced in both Tamil and Hindi. On the day of its release, the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer brought in a total of Rs 2.55 crore. The Tamil version brought in Rs 22 lakh whereas the Bollywood version brought in Rs 2.3 crore. According to preliminary estimates, it took in Rs 3.50 crore on the first Saturday. After two days, the total domestic collection is Rs 6.05 crore. In addition to Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, the Hindi adaptation stars Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Vinay Pathak in significant parts. The primary leads of the film are the same, however the cast in the Tamil version is slightly changed. In the Tamil adaptation, Radhika Sarathkumar and Shanmugarajan have pivotal parts.

Trending Now

THIS Sriram Raghavan-directed film generated relatively little hype before its premiere. Merry Christmas contributed 2.58 crores to the purse across all languages on day 1, which was in line with expectations in terms of earnings.

You may like to read

Merry Christmas vs HanuMan Box Office Collection

Merry Christmas made an opening day gross of about Rs 2-2.25 crores nett, while HanuMan (Hindi) had a fantastic opening weekend grossing Rs 2-2.25 crores nett. Based on the performance of devotional movies at the Hindi box office in the past, we may anticipate a rapid increase in the next few days for Prashanth Varma’s film.

Despite beginning as an underdog in the Hindi markets, HanuMan (Hindi) has set itself up for some significant box office days ahead with an opening that is just like Merry Christmas‘. Given that Fighter is the movie’s only major release, the Telugu box office is already exploding, and the Hindi market—which is always the last to join the party—may prove to be its biggest supporter as well.

Merry Christmas to Andhadhn, Sriram Raghavan’s Bollywood Streak

Following the release of Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod, Badlapur, and Andhadhun, Merry Christmas is Sriram Raghavan’s sixth feature film. Ikkis, a biographical picture of the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal, is his next movie. The film will hit the big screens on January 10, 2025, wherein Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra will play the lead parts.

The streaming rights of the film, in both Hindi and Tamil, were acquired by Netflix for Rs 60 crore far before its release, as revealed by Bollywood Hungama in July 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.