Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 3: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Dark Thriller Mints Rs 3.75 Crore Despite Positive Word of Mouth – Check Analysis

Merry Christmas Box Office: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's film earned Rs. 3.75 crores on the first Sunday of its release - Check detailed report and analysis!

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 3: Merry Christmas, the eagerly anticipated suspense thriller starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was finally shown in theatres on January 12. Both reviewers and viewers gave the movie varying degrees of good feedback. On its third day, the movie brought in about Rs 3.75 crore India net, as per a Sacnilk report. Merry Christmas made just Rs 2.55 crore on its first day, with just 11.56 percent of the space occupied. As of right now, the movie has brought in a total of Rs 9.65 crore. On Sunday, Merry Christmas had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 19.58%.

Merry Christmas was well appreciated by both reviewers and viewers when it first came out. Many even asserted that it outperformed Sriram Raghavan’s previous masterwork, Andhadhun, and was hailed as his finest work. Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif were reported to have offered their finest performances to date. Even with these positive reviews, the movie hasn’t yet gained the anticipated traction at the box office.

In addition to Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, Tinnu Anand, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie centres on the meeting of two strangers on Christmas Eve, as their once-promising relationship turns into a nightmare.

The foundation of Merry Christmas is the meeting on Christmas Eve of two strangers. The narrative starts with a night of passionate romance that turns into a nightmare. From Agent Vinod to Badlapur, director Sriram Raghavan has a history of captivating thrillers that have consistently left his audience in awe.

