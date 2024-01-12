Home

Entertainment

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer Likely To Witness a Slow Start – Check Full Details Here

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer Likely To Witness a Slow Start – Check Full Details Here

Merry Christmas box office day 1 collection prediction suggest that movie is expected to witness a slow start. Read to know more.

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas finally hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. The movie which was one the most anticipated films of the year is helmed by the industry’s prominent director Sriram Raghavan. Further, ‘Merry Christmas‘ presents the compelling story of a Christmas Eve romance that transforms into a gripping and intense ordeal. A massive buzz was created before the release of the movie. However, despite the hullabaloo, an early box office report suggests that Merry Christmas may be off to a slow start.

Trending Now

On its opening day, ‘Merry Christmas’ is expected to garner Rs 2 crores, showcasing a deviation from Katrina Kaif’s customary box office influence. This would represent her least successful opening in the last ten years. According to a report by Republic World, Katrina Kaif-starrer has an estimated budget of Rs 60 crores. In the Tamil landscape, the movie has faced tough competition with ‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Ayalaan’. But, being solely released in the Hindi film market, the movie is expected to do relatively well.

You may like to read

Despite a slow start, the first-hand reviews of the film were predominantly positive, applauding Sriram Raghavan’s directorial prowess in crafting a legitimate thriller to keep the audience hooked to their seats. Also, Katrina Kaif’s performance has also received appreciation. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared their review about the movie.

Hopefulness envelops the film’s prospects for expansion in the coming week, driven by favourable word-of-mouth reviews, particularly given the absence of significant releases before the eagerly awaited ‘Fighter‘ featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Although the initial box office figures might be moderate, the trend indicates a promising trajectory for ‘Merry Christmas’ in the days ahead.

Further, the movie has been released in both Tamil and Hindi languages, with a release in Telugu as well. Apart from Katrina and Vijay, the movie also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in key roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.