Home

Entertainment

Merry Christmas First Review Out: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Lauds Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer – Check

Merry Christmas First Review Out: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Lauds Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer – Check

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shares his FIRST thoughts of Merry Christmas movie starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead role. Read along.

Merry Christmas First Review Out: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Lauds Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer - Check

Merry Christmas First Review: Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The romantic thriller film is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has already shared his thoughts about the movie. Vignesh took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to write a lengthy note praising Sriram Raghavan’s direction. Read along to find out the first review of the film.

Trending Now

“Superbly Written” Says Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh on Instagram wrote, “Absolutely awestruck by the outstanding performances from @actorvijaysethupathi and @katrinakaif in this superbly written thrilling screenplay from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock times @ipritamofficial’s music is another major pillar, the last 30 mins is just tooo good! Enjoy it in theatres from Jan 12th! Totally proud of you Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease (sic).” Vignesh also stated that the climax of the movie will be surely a big surprise for all.

You may like to read

Take a look at Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram Story:

About Merry Christmas Movie

Featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, Rajesh Williams, and Pari. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will make cameo appearances in the movie as well. The movie will be released in 2 languages; Tamil and Hindi.

Katrina Revealed She Googled Vijay Sethupathi, ‘I Recalled Him…’

Katrina admitted that she went on Google to search for Vijay Sethupathi, The actress recalled her memories and remembered him from the romantic story of 96. The actress also stated that she really liked Vijay’s salt and pepper look in the movie and she adored Trisha Krishnan’s affection for him portrayed in the film. The Tiger 3 actress also mentioned that Sethupathi was the ideal role for their upcoming movie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.