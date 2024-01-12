Merry Christmas Full HD LEAKED For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Home

Merry Christmas Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's thrilling drama movie has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Merry Christmas Full HD LEAKED For Free Download Online: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s most awaited gripping movie Merry Christmas is finally released on January 12, 2024, Thursday. Ever since the first day-first show was out, moviegoers have been celebrating Merry Christmas as they loved the thriller movie. Merry Christmas is 2024’s first big movie to release in theatres and the film promises a brilliant start to a new year. However, there is sad news as Merry Christmas has been leaked online in HD quality on the day of its release. The film’s box office numbers might be affected by the sudden leak. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, the man behind Andhadhun, Badlapur, Ek Hasina Thi.

Merry Christmas is released in Hindi and Tamil and the leak in both languages will hamper the earnings. Merry Christmas is released with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Prasanth Varma-Teja Sajja’s HanuMan in Telugu. The morning shows’ response has been fantastic and critics have already declared Merry Christmas ‘a blockbuster hit’ film. The box office window in India and overseas is expected to boost in 2024.

List of Piracy-Based Websites Where Merry Christmas Movie Has Been Leaked:

Merry Christmas movie has been leaked online for free download on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix.

Merry Christmas movie 2024 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

