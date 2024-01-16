Home

Merry Christmas Gets Stuck in Hanuman Wave at Box Office, Records a Dismal Monday – Check Day 4 Collection Report

Merry Christmas recorded a dull first Monday as Hanuman waves takes over the Box Office. Check out the fourth day collection report of the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer.

Merry Christmas vs Hanuman box office collection update: Merry Christmas has entered its first week at the Box Office. The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer began on a decent note but it seems to be on a rocky journey during the weekdays, especially with Hanuman, a Telugu film, taking over the centre stage at the ticket window. The Sriram Raghavan has met with good reviews and social media buzz. However, the film’s performance at the Box Office is nothing to write home about. The Monday figures of the film are in the range of Rs 1 crore, taking the total of five days to around Rs 11 crore nett in India – a struggling number considering the positive reviews and a good star cast.

Check The 5-day Box Office Report of Merry Christmas – Nett Collection:

Friday: Rs 2.45 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.45 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.83 crore

Monday: Rs 1.65 crore

Total: Rs 11.38 crore

Meanwhile, Hanuman, which was not expected to do such a fabulous business outside the Telugu belt, has surpassed all trade expectations. The Teja Sajja starrer is running at beyond Rs 50 crore nett in India and has neared the benchmark of Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office. Directed by Prashanth Varma, Hanuman boasts a good story and a decent VFX work which has intrigued the audience in both the South and the northern markets. It is a superhero film and the clean content has intrigued the family audience to bring kids into theatres – something which was missing with the latest few A-rated releases like Animal and Salaar.

It’s a difficult journey for Merry Christmas ahead considering more shows are being added all across the country for Hanuman following the public demand. The film is likely to gain a newfound audience with its OTT release, though. Wait for it to drive more viewership then. What are your thoughts? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Merry Christmas!

