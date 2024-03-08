Home

Merry Christmas OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer

The OTT release of 'Merry Christmas,' Sriram Raghavan's romantic thriller featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, will soon bring the excitement to your doorstep.

In case you missed watching Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s rollercoaster romantic thriller ‘Merry Christmas’, then here’s your chance to experience it on OTT. Now, the much-loved movie is set to premiere on one of the OTT platforms which are accessible to everyone. Merry Christmas intertwines romance, crime, and suspense across multiple languages, as Raghavan injects his distinctive suspenseful touch into this neo-noir narrative.

Taking to Instagram, the streaming platform Netflix India revealed that the premier of Katrina Kaif’s film will be done on the OTT platform. Sharing a clip of the movie and captioned the post, which read, “This year, Christmas has come early, and it’s time to unwrap the best gift ever!! Merry Christmas is coming tomorrow, only on Netflix!” The movie was released on March 08, 2024.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas blends romance, crime, and suspense across multiple languages, with Raghavan weaving his trademark suspense into this neo-noir narrative. Set in 1980s Bombay, the film follows Albert (portrayed by Vijay), who revisits the city and encounters a solitary mother, Maria (played by Katrina), and her child on Christmas Eve. As the night unfolds and they spend time together, the story takes a twist when a dead body is discovered in Maria’s apartment.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version of the movie stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Coming to Katrina will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar’s buddy road movie with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Sriram Raghavan produced Varun Grover’s directorial debut ‘All India Rank’ which was released on the big screens last month. Now, he is working on Ikkis, a period drama which features Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda alongside Dharmendra.

