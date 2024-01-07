Home

Entertainment

Merry Christmas Promo: Katrina Kaif Googled Vijay Sethupathi to Refresh Memory, ‘Salt And Pepper Look’

Merry Christmas Promo: Katrina Kaif Googled Vijay Sethupathi to Refresh Memory, ‘Salt And Pepper Look’

Katrina Kaif revealed how she googled her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi after he was finalised for the role in Sriram Raghavan's movie.

Merry Christmas Promo: Katrina Kaif Googled Vijay Sethupathi to Refresh Memory, 'Salt And Pepper Look'

Merry Christmas Promo: Katrina Kaif is currently preparing for the upcoming release of her next major film, ‘Merry Christmas.’ The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, also features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The team has been actively promoting the film and sharing insights into their work experience and the behind-the-scenes of the film shoot. In a recent interview, the actress from Tiger 3 recalled watching Vijay Sethupathi in 96, and how she Googled him to ‘refresh her memory’.

Trending Now

Katrina Kaif Admits She Googled Vijay Sethupathi

During the conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif recalled Vijay Sethupathy’s classic romantic, which she accidentally called 83 instead of 96. She remarked, “I had actually first really noticed in the film class of 83… Is it class of 83 or 83?” When Vijay and Sriram both corrected her and reminded her that it was 96, she corrected herself and continued, “That’s a few years off but… I had actually loved that film 96.” Katrina further appreciated Vijay and Trisha’s romantic sequence from the love story. She revealed how the scenes between both the stars were very different and heart-warming.

You may like to read

Katrina also mentioned that when she learned Vijay was chosen for the film, she confessed to looking up his name on Google to ‘jog her memory’. “I immediately googled him to refresh my memory. The first image that popped up on Instagram was of this distinguished salt and pepper silver hair, which I personally loved,” she explained.

Katrina felt Vijay Sethupathi was an ideal choice for his role in Merry Christmas. In the excitement of the casting, she went on to share the news with her friends who expressed their joy for an unusual pair for the movie.

About Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas

Sriram Raghavan’s much-talked-about romantic thriller ‘Merry Christmas‘ also featured Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar in significant roles. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the film is set to be released in Hindi and Tamil on January 12, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.