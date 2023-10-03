Home

Merry Christmas Release Date: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Thriller to Arrive A Week Early

Merry Christmas Release Date: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s thriller will now be arriving a week earlier in December 2023. The film is the first collaboration of Vijay and Katrina. While Vijayn is known for playing dark and edgy characters, Katrina has mostly worked in commercia entertainers. Their association in the upcoming Sriram Raghavan directorial has left created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. This will be Vijay’s second Bollywood theatrical release of 2023. While Katrina will be venturing into s new space in her filmography with her new thriller. The poster of the film has already generated curiosity among cinephiles.

In an exciting development, the highly anticipated film’s new release date is December 8, 2023. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a unique cinematic experience, with two separate versions of the film in Hindi and Tamil, featuring distinct sets of co-actors. The film’s vintage-themed posters have garnered immense appreciation from fans and celebrities alike, showcasing the film’s attention to detail and artistic vision.

Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures invite you to partake in the merrymaking with some rum cake and sherry. To sing, dance, and get thrilled. Merry Christmas releases worldwide on December 08, 2023.

