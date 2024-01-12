Home

Merry Christmas Review by Vicky Kaushal: Proud Husband Gives Huge Shout Out to Katrina Kaif – Check Post

Vicky Kaushal praised his wife Katrina Kaif for her performances in Merry Christmas. The film was released on January 12, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal turned out to be a cheerleader for his wife Katrina Kaif as her recent film Merry Christmas hit the big screens. The Uri actor gave a huge shoutout to Katrina and wrote how proud he is of her and the hard work she did for the movie. For the unversed, Merry Christmas was released on January 12, 2024, and received a good response from the audience.

Meanwhile, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a still of Katrina from the movie and dropped a huge post for her wife. Vicky wrote, “#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of your love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful storytelling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work to date. #VijaySethupati Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters, but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive.”

The actor then tagged Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinay Pathak. Concluding the post Vicky wrote, “how you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film… especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! #MerryChristmas IN CINEMAS NOW!!”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Merry Christmas has been filmed in two languages, with distinct supporting casts. The Hindi version includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles, whereas the Tamil adaptation features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. The theatrical release of Merry Christmas took place today, marking the inaugural collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

After the movie hit the big screens, netizens went on to watch the film, and the first reactions to the film started to pour in. The movie has received massive appreciation from the fans, and it is expected to mint good revenue at the box office. Meanwhile, on Katrina Kaif’s work front, the actress has Jee Lee Zara next in her pipeline. The actress will share the screen with Alia Bhatt.

