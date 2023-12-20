Home

Entertainment

Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Trapped in One ‘Silent, Deadly’ Night But Not Without an Elevator Kiss – Watch

Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Trapped in One ‘Silent, Deadly’ Night But Not Without an Elevator Kiss – Watch

Merry Christmas trailer is here and it is ful of mystery, romance, thrill and a lot of silence. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi appear in an interesting story by Badlapur fame Sriram Raghavan.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas trailer

Merry Christmas Trailer Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are here to wish you a merry Christmas with their new film ‘Merry Christmas’. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his dark stories like Badlapur and Andhadhun, the film is a mystery thriller with a hint of romance and emotion. The trailer of ‘Merry Christmas‘ gives a sneak peek into all the drama that is going to unfold in January next year.

Trending Now

The film’s trailer promises an edge-of-the-seat experience where you don’t know what is right or wrong and who is right or wrong until the very end of the story. There’s also a scene in the trailer that features Katrina and Vijay sharing a quick kiss in an elevator as they decide to be together on the eve of Christmas. Things don’t take an expected turn and the two find themselves in the middle of eeriness.

You may like to read

Watch The Mysterious Trailer of Merry Christmas Here:

Merry Christmas was earlier scheduled for release on the big day itself. However, with Dunki and Salaar: CeaseFire taking over the screens this Christmas, the mers decided to push the release date of the film to January 12. This is the first trailer of the film while the second is expected to release in the first week of January.

The film has been shot in both Hindi and Tamil with the Hindi version including performances by Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version of the film will have Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Actors Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both versions. ‘Merry Christmas’ also marks the first-time pairing of Pritam Chakraborty and Varun Grover.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg, ‘Merry Christmas’ is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. The audience is excited to see this unlikely pairing and the expectations are always from Sriram Raghavan, especially when the viewers are still scratching their heads after Andhadun’s end scene.

Your thoughts on the first trailer of ‘Merry Christmas’?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.