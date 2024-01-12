Home

Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi’s Gripping Movie Receives Praise; Netizens Say ‘What a Start to 2024’ -Check Reactions

Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Netizens are loving Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's powerful performances in the Sriram Raghavan directorial. Check reactions after First Day-First Show.

Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s most awaited movie is finally released today, i.e. January 12, 2024. The first day-first show is over and the audience and critics have started sharing their reviews on social media platforms. The netizens call Merry Christmas ‘Engaging’ and they also appreciate Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi‘s roles in the film. The Sriram Raghavan directorial also got a high five from film trade analyst Taran Adarsh who called Merry Christmas ‘terrific and gripping’. There are nail-biting scenes and fabulous twists and turns in Merry Christmas. Vijay Sethupathi‘s standout performance is mainly discussed but don’t forget Katrina Kaif, she outdid herself this time. The film is released in Hindi and Tamil and is getting love from everyone.

Merry Christmas Twitter Reviews:

Even in the interval, netizens took no time to praise the film. “Merry Christmas starts on a slow note in the first half but loving the movie. Can’t wait for what’s in store for us in the second half”. One of the viewers said, “#VijaySethupathi and #KatrinaKaif starrer is a smart, gripping and whodunit, Go for it before the spoilsports come in to ruin everyone’s experience. By the interval, you’ll feel you know what’s going on but sit back & see yourself getting proved wrong”.

Another wrote, “#MerryChristmas starts on a slow note but picks up fantastically in the second half, and the twist will leave you shocked. #KatrinaKaif suprises with her performance & proves that she can pull off a role like this. #VijaySethupathi is the soul of the film!”

“Highly engaging Romantic Thriller with Feel Good 1st Half followed by Thrilling 2nd Half. High Point: Interval and Pre-Climax, and twist worked well in the film”, wrote the third user.

Just Watched #MerryChristmas wow what a movie. Bunked my classes for the Movie, movie was so good that I finished it before 1st Period and came back to class 🔥.#MerryChristmasReview — ✰VᎥjสy✰ (@iTz_Vijay_45_) January 12, 2024

Just watched #MerryChristmas

And it’s a brilliant movie,the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant, #MerryChristmasReview ;Fantastic

Rating my opinion; ⭐⭐⭐1/2#KatrinaKaif #VijaySethupathi — Tiger ki sena™ (@Salmanic4ever) January 12, 2024

