Home

Entertainment

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Spotted Together, Fans Ask For The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Spotted Together, Fans Ask For The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

As Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway bumped into each other at the Albie Awards in New York, they were seen hugging, smiling and chatting with each other.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite. (Image Credits: Instagram)

There is an exciting update for all The Devil Wears Prada fans. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, who played the leads in the Hollywood Laughter Ride, were seen together recently during George Clooney’s Albie Awards in New York City. Anne Hathaway posed in a bright green, shimmery, strappy Versace floor-length dress. On the other hand, Meryl Streep opted for a black sweater, paired with top black pants and dress shoes. The two were seen hugging and smiling during the event.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meryl Streep (@obsessedwmeryl)



Fans Want The Devil Wears Prada 2

You may like to read

Fans of the film have been demanding a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada for some time now, but their excitement reached a whole new level after seeing Miranda and Andy together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meryl Streep (@obsessedwmeryl)



Aside from these two, another member of The Devil Wears Prada family was also present at the event. Emily Blunt, who essayed the character of Emily Charlton in the much-appreciated movie, also arrived at the awards with her husband, John Krasinski. The Girl on the Train actress was seen donning a red sleeveless Zuhair Murad dress.

For the unversed, the director of the film, David Frankel had previously revealed that Anne Hathaway was not the first choice for the role of Andrea Sachs. Before her, the makers were considering names such as Rachel McAdam, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst. However, it is impossible now to even imagine someone else in that role as Hathaway gave such a remarkable performance.

Remembering The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is a cinematic adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name. The story was transformed into a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna.

The cast of the movie also saw Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier, Gisele Bündchen, Tracie Thoms and Rich Sommer in crucial roles.

While Meryl Streep aced the role of a headstrong fashion magazine editor, Anne Hathaway was loved as her new and clueless co-assistant. Emily Blunt also justified her role as the other assistant. The film grossed more than 600 million dollars worldwide.

Now, it remains to be seen if the makers come up with a The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES