Met Gala 2020 : The Metropolitan Museum of Arts Gala, popularly known as Met Gala, has been postponed with no future date certain amid the coronavirus outbreak worldwide. The museum announced on Monday that following the directives of avoiding the gatherings of 50 people or more, the organisers have decided to cancel or postpone all the events happening post-May 15.

The chair of the annual event, Anna Wintour, took to Vogue's website to announce the news. She made the announcement in a post written for the magazine while showing her support for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nomination.

The biggest society-politics-celebrity event is organised on the first Monday of May every year. The gala is popular for raising the funds for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Exhibit by inviting celebrities from across the world, asking them to dress up as per the theme. The theme, this year, was About Time: Fashion and Duration under which the history of fashion from 1870 to the present was to be traced while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the museum.

Apart from the prominent names from the international cinema space, Indian celebs Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and designers Sabyasachi, Prabal Gurung, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla among others are regular attendees of the Met Gala.

The decision has been taken following the health advisory and to maintain social distancing while preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection which has claimed over 7000 lives worldwide. In India, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 127 with two deaths so far.