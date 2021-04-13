Met Gala is returning with the 2021 show after cancelling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity, Met Gala, which was cancelled in 2020, will return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May. Also Read - 'Tape Came Off!' Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Her Miss World Moment Could've Been The Worst Wardrobe Malfunction Ever

Met Gala 2021: When is it happening?

According to Fox News, the galas, a more intimate version (September 13 of this year) and a larger one on (May 2, 2022), will launch a two-part exhibition, a survey of American fashion to be on view for almost a year. The museum said, that ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ opening September 18, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.” Also Read - Katy Perry Shared 'What Would Have Been' Her Maternity Look For Met Gala 2020

Part two, ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion,’ will open in the museum’s popular American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022, and will explore American fashion, with collaborations with film directors, by “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.” Also Read - Met Gala 2020 Indefinitely Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Anna Wintour Announces The Decision With Her Support to Joe Bidden

Both parts will close on September 5, 2022.

Met Gala 2021: Other Details

Filmmaker Melina Matsoukas has been commissioned to create an open-ended film to project in the galleries, with content changing during the course of the exhibition. As reported by Fox News, there was no immediate word on who the celebrity hosts, or chairs, would be for the galas. The event traditionally features a heady mix of luminaries from fashion, music, film, TV, sports and other arenas.

The first gala in September will be smaller and held in accordance with government coronavirus guidelines. The second next May is intended to be larger, in line with previous galas which typically hold about 550 guests.

The gala is a major fundraiser, providing the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding. In 2020, the gala was cancelled but fans were invited to engage in a social media challenge to recreate favourite red-carpet looks.

“Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives. This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy,” Max Hollein, director of the Met, said in a statement.

Per Fox News, In addition to Matsoukas, other confirmed collaborators from the film world include cinematographer Bradford Young, whose projects have included ‘Selma’ and ‘When They See Us;’ production designers Nathan Crowley and Shane Valentino; and Franklin Leonard, film executive and founder of The Black List, a listing of top unproduced screenplays.

(With inputs from ANI)