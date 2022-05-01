Met Gala 2022: The Met Gala 2022 is just a few days away to witness the most famous people come together for an extraordinary display of fashion and beauty. In the West, it’s considered fashion’s greatest evening with the biggest personalities in attendance. The star-studded event is scheduled in New York on the first Monday in May. Celebrities from around the world walk the red carpet and ascend the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum, displaying their couture and making status symbols.Also Read - Isko Shant Karo, Fans Say As Urfi Javed Wraps Herself in Silver Foil

Met Gala 2022 Date, Time and Theme

The event will take place in the United States on Monday, May 2nd, which means that Indians will be able to watch it live in the early hours of Tuesday, May 3rd. Guests have been notified that this year’s Met Gala theme is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion.’As is customary, the sartorial motif is inspired by the exhibit that the gala launches. The event will honour the Met’s upcoming exhibition of the same name, which will be displayed in 13 of the museum’s American period rooms. The show will debut on May 7 and will run until September 5, 2022. This year’s Met Gala red carpet dress code is all about golden opulence. Also Read - Met Gala: From Kendall Jenner In La Perla to Rihanna In Guo Pei, Most Controversial Outfits at Met Gala

Met Gala 2022 Anchors and Guest List

This year’s official Met Gala co-chairs are Hollywood’s most loved pair Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, actress Regina King, and actor and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda. The event’s honorary chairs will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue. Also Read - Met Gala 2021: Theme, Host, Where to Watch and Everything You Need to Know

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is rumoured to be attending the Met Gala 2022 in a Louis Vuitton outfit. This claim was made by Diet Sabya. The guest list for Met Gala 2022 is a closely guarded secret. However, rumours circulate about who isn’t coming. Zendaya, a fashion icon, has acknowledged that she has other plans. Rihanna might skip because she’s about to give birth, but no confirmation from her side.

Met Gala 2022: Rules to Follow

According to an Independent article, the use of phones for photography and social media was restricted by the organisers, thus there may not be a single selfie from the Met Gala on Twitter or Instagram. This prohibition has been in effect since 2015.

The event also has an age restriction, with no one under the age of 18 being able to attend. This came to light around the time of the 2018 event when dancer-model Maddie Ziegler informed The Hollywood Reporter that she was too young to attend.

After the ceremony, the guests were offered cocktails and dinner, however, according to The New York Post in 2016, the various food items were not on the menu. The onion and garlic were spared to avoid the bad breath, and bruschetta was discouraged to avoid guests from dropping food on their clothes.

Met Gala 2022: Where to Watch in India

The Met Gala 2022 live stream is the greatest way to watch the event develop in real-time. The ceremony will take place in the US on Monday, May 2nd, which means that people in India will be able to watch it live on Tuesday, May 3rd, in the early hours of the morning. In 2022, Vogue India will broadcast the official Met Gala live coverage, showcasing the event’s iconic red carpet looks. The live stream will begin at 6 PM E.T. (3.30 AM IST) on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Watch this space for more updates on Met Gala 2022!