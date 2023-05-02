Home

Alia Bhatt wore a white outfit that channeled a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modeled by Claudia Schiffer.

Met Gala 2023: Be it fashion or acting, Alia Bhatt is nailing everything like a pro. On Tuesday, she represented India at Met Gala 2023 and she definitely won hearts with her look. For her Met Gala debut, Alia opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

This time the Met Gala theme paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and our Bollywood diva followed it in the most elegant way. The new mother of one perfectly delivered on the theme in the pure white princess gown that had a long train, with every inch of its bodice drenched in pearls.

Also, her white outfit channeled a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modeled by Claudia Schiffer. After walking the red carpet, Alia shared pictures of her Met Gala look on Instagram and revealed that her royal ensemble was made using one lakh pearls. Unbelievable, right?

“Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty…I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met,” she shared.

Alia teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for center-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

“A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” Alia added.

Alia’s Met Gala is now the talk of the town, garnering abundant love from the netizens. “Princess,” a netizen wrote. “Angel,” Alia’s sister Shaheen posted. “Looking too pretty,” a fan commented. Anaita Shroff, who styled Alia for Met Gala, also shared more details about her overall “princess” look. “Let it reign pearls!!

Alia zeroed in on a famous corseted couture ball gown look by Karl Lagerfeld worn by Claudia Schiffer as the final Bridal look for Fall 1992 Couture. We then added around 100,000 pearls as a fitting salute to the genius of Karl Lagerfeld by @prabalgurung ! ewelry designer Alice Cicolini x Malabar Gold and Diamonds worked with me closely to create the ring stack. Creating a modern, fresh interpretation, the knuckle duster is created around a large rose cut, surrounded by tapered, baguette and round diamonds, with a tassel of pearls. While the other hand has rings in our beautiful uncut diamond heritage all the same. Karl famously always liked looking ahead looking at what was next,” she wrote.

Anaita continued, “Cutoff custom-made embellished gloves by Outhouse with mini motifs as Karl liked to show in his embroidery and statement earrings. We wanted to highlight Alia’s face by releasing the hair back with a straight and wavy messy look. As our Indian brides always wear flowers in their hair, delicate hand-strung jasmine buds, so today we created these with pearls and a few spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness in a bow! Pearl encrusted hand-embroidered shoes by ASAxSko add the finishing punch.So the objective with makeup was to keep the skin looking really romantic with flushed cheeks but also give it that modern twist with soft ethereal eyes and nude lips.”

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible.

(With inputs from ANI)

