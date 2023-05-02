Home

Met Gala 2023 Memes And a Catty Affair! Jared Leto-Doja Cat Send Twitter Into Hilarious Meltdown With Dramatic Looks

Met Gala 2023 Memes And a Catty Affair! Jared Leto-Doja Cat Send Twitter Into Hilarious Meltdown With Dramatic Looks

Met Gala 2023 Memes: Jared Leto - Doja's Cat Costumes Invite Hilarious Jokes And We Can't Stop Laughing at The Third One

Met Gala 2023 Memes And a Catty Affair! Jared Leto-Doja Cat Send Twitter Into Hilarious Meltdown With Dramatic Looks

Did you spot cats on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet? Well, don’t be surprised if you catch a glimpse of humanised cats at the Met Gala this year. Celebrities like Doja Cat and Jared Leto paid homage to late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette by dressing up as the cat at Hollywood’s biggest fashion night on Tuesday. Jared donned a full catsuit with white fur and a headpiece that completely hid him from view. He did eventually take off the head to reveal himself with some extra heavy dark eyeliner on. What better way to honour the designer than with an enormous mascot, right?

Inside the catsuit, he wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a bedazzled cape, semi-sheer blouse, pleated skirt, and black trousers.

Doja, on the other hand, also nailed the cat look. She wore a hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, which included cat ears on the hood, silver sequins, a backless feature, and a mermaid silhouette that extended into a white feathered train.

The attendees mostly referred to Lagerfeld’s beloved pet cat Choupette. Soon after the photos were out, memes and jokes are pouring across social media.

Here are the funniest memes of Met Gala 2023:

Doja Cat maquillandose para parecer como gato

Jared leto: #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0DPWIzQ4XA — Vanessa (@vanebeafari) May 2, 2023

me judging millionaires and their billionaire designers tonight#MetGala pic.twitter.com/V1HuWinZe2 — Kristine (@__kristine_h) May 2, 2023

Memes on other looks from Met Gala 2023

gracias #MetGala por regalarnos este momento que quedará en la historia como futuros memes pic.twitter.com/r6weO6P8zP — Anto ☆☆☆ | • • (@Antiaesthetick) May 2, 2023

Karl Lagerfeld was undoubtedly famous for his affection towards his pet cat, Choupette. He adopted the white Birman cat in 2011. He once joked to CNN that if he could marry his cat, he would. Since then, Choupette became a star in her own right and she is reportedly worth millions now as it is rumoured that she had inherited Lagerfeld’s fortune when he died.

