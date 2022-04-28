Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has got into a big problem as he has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor’s identity through a Facebook live session. Not only this, Kerala Police has also issued a look-out for Vijay as he has been accused of sexual assault by the female actor of the same film industry. the Kerala police on Thursday said, “prima facie that is a proved case” and a lookout notice has been issued against the accused who has reportedly left the country.Also Read - MeToo: Vijay Babu Slammed For Revealing Survivor's Name, Says 'I Am Victim Here'

Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam has said the cops have launched the investigation soon after registering the rape case on April 22 on the basis of the woman’s complaint and procedures including gathering evidence are being completed. “A lookout notice has been issued against him. Prima facie, the case is proved. There is an exploitative angle in this case,” the police said.

DCP UV Kuriakose had earlier said that the actor has been missing since the allegations were raised and two cases were booked against him. However, Vijay Babu revealed in his Facebook Live that he is in Dubai for work. However, the cops have raided his apartment and it seems they have recovered crucial evidence. “We will take steps, but gradually, not immediately. At present there was no need to take up the matter to Interpol. If necessary, we will do that,” the Commissioner said.