Actor Payal Ghosh, who has recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station by today evening. Payal said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life. Payal Ghosh, who was seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also talked about her meeting with the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker and said, “I don’t know whether Anurag Kashyap consumes drugs or not but when the incident took place, he was smoking something but it was definitely not a cigarette.” Also Read - Smriti Irani Reacts to #MeToo Battle Between Anurag Kashyap And Payal Ghosh, Read on

Talking about the filmmaker getting support from actors, she said, “There are many people who have supported Anurag Kashyap because of their bread and butter and their family-run because of him so they will definitely talk in support of him.” Also Read - Saiyami Kher Shares Old Note on Anurag Kashyap, Says 'AK Asked Me To Come To His House, Assured His Parents Will Be There’

Earlier in the day Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer rejected “the false allegations of sexual misconduct” levied against his client, terming it “completely false, malicious and dishonest”. The statement from Kashyap’s lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, came after Ghosh’s lawyer of, who had accused the Bollywood director of sexual harassment, said that an FIR would filed an against him at the Oshiwara police station today. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin's Powerful Post Supporting Anurag Kashyap in #MeToo Case: 'Don't Let This Circus Get to You'

On Saturday, Payal had accused Anurag of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me. I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him”.

Post the allegations, the Chocked director responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were ‘baseless’. “I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price,” he said.

Several celebrities came in support of Anurag Kashyap and now his first wife Aarti Bajaj and second wife Kalki Koechlin also join in to support Anurag. Aarti said these are the “cheapest stunts” she has seen till now. On the other hand, Kalki wrote “Don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life”.

