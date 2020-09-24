Actor Payal Ghosh who has registered an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for sexually harassing her in 2013, took to Instagram to reveal that while giving an interview to the news portal, she later found out that they were seeking permission from director Anurag Kashyap. In an Instagram post she threatened the public and media that she can hang herself from the ceiling fan. Payal Ghosh wrote, “I have given an interview regarding the entire episode on Mr. Kashyap to a renowned portal and the next thing I get to know that they are seeking permission from Mr. Kashyap himself. India, if I am found hanging from the ceiling, remember this. I didn’t commit suicide. They have the narrative ready of depression and medication. #NotGoingDown #metoo”. Also Read - Payal Ghosh Alleges 'Rape' in FIR Against Anurag Kashyap, Filmmaker To Appear For Interrogation



With a long post, Payal shares her pic in a baby pink lehenga. In her police complaint filed against Anurag, she alleged that he raped her at a place in Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Payal’s lawyer Satpute’s statement reads: “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC, @iampayalghosh.”

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap had tweeted denying these allegations, calling them baseless. Several celebritries from the industry such as Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Hansal Mehta, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill showed their support to the filmmaker.

Anurag’s lawyer also shared a statement on the behalf of him, stating: “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent. And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You.”