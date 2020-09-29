After actor Payal Ghosh alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2014, she has been meeting ministers. On Monday, Payal met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale and today she will be meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After accusing Kashyap of raping her, Ghosh moved to the Police station in Mumbai and filed an FIR against the director who shot films like Manmarziyan, Gangs of Waseypur 1 & 2, Choked. Also Read - Payal Ghosh, Who Accused Anurag Kashyap, Requests For Y Level Security, Claims Her Life is Under Threat

Payal saw Mumbai Police’s speed in the development of the case, she expressed her disappointment and threatened to sit on a hunger strike. As per the reports in IndiaTV, the police have now jumped into action and will soon call Anurag Kashyap to record his statement in the matter. The police will make their decision today whether the filmmaker will be called for questioning or not. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe has returned to work after he contracted from COVID-19, and he will be taking his own time in studying FIR. Also Read - #MeToo on Anurag Kashyap: Payal Ghosh Says ‘If I am Found Hanging, Don’t Consider it Suicide’

Last week, Payal filed an FIR against Anurag at Versova Police Station in Mumbai. She claimed that he stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. “An FIR has been lodged against accused of the offense rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman — U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC,” the actor’s lawyer mentioned. Also Read - Payal Ghosh Alleges 'Rape' in FIR Against Anurag Kashyap, Filmmaker To Appear For Interrogation

Payal met Ramdas Athawale to help her in getting justice. Athawale tweeted asking Mumbai Police to immediately arrest Anurag Kashyap. “According to Payal Ghosh’s arguments, the Mumbai Police should arrest Anurag Kashyap. Otherwise, we will protest soon,” tweeted the politician.

During her press conference, Payal said, “I have risked my career to talk about this. It takes courage to speak about such a traumatic experience. Would request everyone to not fear and come out and speak.” While her lawyer, Nitin Satpute told IANS, “Our priority is to get Kashyap arrested because the offence is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him.”