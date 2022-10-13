Sajid Khan #MeToo Controversy: Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been making headlines again after he was announced as the contestant of Bigg Boss 16 house. He is one of the most controversial contestants of season 16. Sajid Khan, who is a #MeToo accused, was accused of sexual misconduct by many actresses and models such as Mandana Karimi, Sheryln Chopra, Aahana Kumra and etc. These women spoke against him and now want him out of the show as they think Sajid doesn’t deserve to be here in the Salman Khan hosted show. Amid all this, another TV actress opened up against Sajid Khan and she is Kanishka Soni – a TV actress, model and singer.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Reacts to Him Saying They Are 'Best Friends' After Divorce

Kanishka rose to fame with her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She revealed shocking details about her encounter with Sajid Khan. In a social media post, Kanishka shared her concern about coming to India due to the bitter experience before. She captioned her post, “I am extremely scared of revealing the name of a person about whom I spoke in my interviews last month that he called me up at his home & asked me to raise my top & show stomach for giving me role into his movie in 2008 but now since he is into big boss & on demand from many film fraternity friends I am telling the entire story, experience & exactly what happened..his demands for offering me roles, I feel so insecure while telling you all the whole truth , these powerful personalities can kill me anytime & I am hopeless from Indian government & laws but I trust GOD & have FAITH that the struggle I went through bcoz of them he will answer me all together .. I totally feel a goddess is inside me & ready to punish each one I am talking about #sajidkhan whom you all have accepted into #bigboss , especially my question is for @beingsalmankhan ji who is my fav & everyone’s, how come he doesn’t look at the characters big boss choose before selecting anyone for big boss? Please watch the whole video it’s long but whatever I could speak by heart I am sharing with the whole world. After this I never want to come back to INDIA, I am scared but not WEAK. I am POWERFUL, POSITIVE & ENERGIZED for the new beginning of my career in HOLLYWOOD”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tanushree Dutta Breaks Silence on #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan's Participation And The Uproar Around it

Kanishka Soni began her career as a singer in 2007 with the reality show, Bathroom Singer. She is best known for her character Daisa’s bahu in the Star Plus Tv show Diya Aur Baati Hum, Manjari Satya Nayak in the Life Ok Television series Do Dil Ek Jaan. She recently came in news for getting married to herself.